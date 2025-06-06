95-year-old climbs tree for a taste of summer

(People's Daily App) 13:16, June 06, 2025

A 95-year-old grandmother in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, has social media praising her fearless energy. Watch as she climbs up trees to pick Chinese bayberries, proving that you don't have to be young to go out on a limb.

(Video edited by He Mengfan; Compiled by Liu Haozhe)

