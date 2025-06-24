We Are China

Tourists enjoy summer across China

Xinhua) 08:27, June 24, 2025

A drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows tourists enjoying a boat tour in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2025 shows tourists taking boats for sightseeing in the Baofeng Lake of Wulingyuan District in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at sunset on the beach in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 22, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Chunxiao/Xinhua)

