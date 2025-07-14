Multiple regions in China adopt measures in response to heatwave

Xinhua) 14:09, July 14, 2025

Sanitation workers have watermelon as a summer refreshment at a devoted lounge in Xinghua City of east China's Jiangsu City, July 13, 2025. A heatwave is sweeping multiple regions in China, prompting authorities to roll out measures to ensure job safety and stable production. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Workers claim watermelons as a summer refreshment at a salt field in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 13, 2025. A heatwave is sweeping multiple regions in China, prompting authorities to roll out measures to ensure job safety and stable production. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Workers have mung bean soup as a summer refreshment at a salt field in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 13, 2025. A heatwave is sweeping multiple regions in China, prompting authorities to roll out measures to ensure job safety and stable production. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Residents cool off at an air-raid shelter in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2025. A heatwave is sweeping multiple regions in China, prompting authorities to roll out measures to ensure job safety and stable production. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)