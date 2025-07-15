China urges precautions as prolonged heatwave sweeps multiple regions

July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A prolonged heatwave is forecast to affect multiple regions across China from July 14 to 22, with some areas expected to approach or exceed historical temperature records, according to China's National Meteorological Center (NMC).

"With the subtropical high-pressure system extending further north, heatwave conditions have intensified over recent days in North China and the Yellow-Huaihe river basin," said Zhang Bo, a forecaster with NMC. "The areas seeing daily maximum temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius are expanding, and the humid heat is becoming increasingly pronounced."

According to forecasts, the heatwave will continue to spread in the coming days, with July 15 to 16 anticipated to be the peak period for both coverage and intensity. In response, multiple provinces across China have issued or upgraded heat alerts to mitigate potential risks.

In northwest China's Shaanxi Province, most areas are expected to see prolonged and widespread heat from July 14 to 19 due to the influence of continental high pressure, according to the provincial meteorological bureau. The Guanzhong Plain is set to endure six consecutive days of high temperatures, with some areas likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius and potentially approach or break historical records.

In central China's Henan Province, the local meteorological center issued a red alert for extreme heat at noon on Monday, upgrading from the orange alert issued a day earlier. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many counties and districts, including Xinxiang, Jiaozuo and Zhengzhou, among others.

The meteorological center of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, issued an orange heat alert at 10 a.m. on Monday, forecasting daily highs above 38 degrees Celsius, particularly between noon and 7 p.m. The heatwave is expected to continue for the next four days.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Authorities in the affected regions have advised both relevant departments and the public to implement targeted safety measures in response to the ongoing heatwave. Key recommendations include suspending outdoor work where possible and implementing cooling measures for outdoor workers. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with illnesses should receive extra protection.

Official guidelines also stressed the need to ensure public sanitation, food safety, stable power and water supplies, and strict fire prevention measures. Drivers are reminded to check their vehicles and avoid leaving flammable items inside to prevent fires or tire blowouts.

High temperatures can easily cause dehydration and heat cramps, and in severe cases, heatstroke. Heatwaves can exacerbate underlying conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, according to Wang Dan, chief service expert at the meteorological service center of Shaanxi.

Experts have urged the public to take precautions against the heat by avoiding prolonged outdoor activities during periods of high temperatures. Outdoor workers should employ effective sun protection to prevent sunburn and ensure they stay well-hydrated.

In the event of heatstroke, patients should be moved immediately to a cooler, less humid environment for cooling and rehydration. If symptoms such as confusion or unconsciousness occur, the patient should be promptly taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Experts also warn that the ongoing high temperatures are impacting agricultural production, causing accelerated development in crops like rice and spring corn, which may lead to lower effective yields.

Fruit crops such as kiwifruit and apples are also showing signs of leaf wilting and heat damage, potentially affecting normal fruit growth. Authorities are urged to strengthen drought prevention efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of heat and dryness on crops.

