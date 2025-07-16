Cooling economy heats up in China as summer temperatures soar

With scorching temperatures sweeping across China this summer, the cooling economy is thriving, and the demand for products and services that offer relief from the heat is surging nationwide.

A cold drink has become a summer essential for many travelers. Wang Yu, head of a new-style tea shop, said the shop recently rolled out a series of jasmine-flavored beverages to help customers beat the heat.

A girl enjoys herself in water at a water world in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Consumers are also getting smarter about what they wear in the heat, opting for clothing that offers sun protection and breathability. Xue Fei, CEO of outdoor brand SN, said the company has rolled out new summer collections made with upgraded blended and lightweight fabrics that dry fast, breathe well, and fight odor — perfect for staying comfortable and active in hot weather.

Data from the JD Research Institute for Consumption and Industrial Development shows that the demand for cooling and wellness products has spiked. Sales of cooling eye masks, mist sprays, herbal tea, and ice cream have all seen sharp increases as temperatures rise.

The heat wave is also powering a surge in cooling appliance sales. During the "618" shopping festival, orders for popular air conditioner models on JD.com, including AI-enabled and fresh-air systems, soared more than fivefold year on year. Sales of multi-split central air conditioning units jumped over 220 percent, while revenue from portable fans, dehumidifiers, and ice makers more than doubled.

With heat waves scorching much of Europe, demand for air conditioners is surging. According to Yu Xiaochen, overseas marketing director at Chinese home appliance giant Haier, the brand has climbed to the top of Italy's professional distribution market and Spain's retail rankings, driven by its localized solutions and well-developed sales network.

Meanwhile, summer tourism is booming. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) recently unveiled 16 recommended summer travel routes to cater to increasingly diverse demand.

At Songhua Lake Resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, tourists are flocking to new heat-beating experiences.

The resort is focusing on family-friendly summer vacations, said its marketing director Huang Zhongrui. The resort has launched four themed experiences and added direct shuttle services linking the resort with nearby cities to boost accessibility.

According to Wang Qing, deputy director at the Institute of Market Economy under the Development Research Center of the State Council, the popularity of the cooling economy reflects consumers' growing appetite for immersive experiences and emotional value.

He recommends measures to support this trend, including better implementation of paid leave policies to support family travel, expanding unique local tourism offerings, and improving support services such as food safety and extended public transportation hours.

