Cultural tourism brings vitality to old town in Yining, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:13, July 25, 2025

Tourists enjoy local specialties at Kazanqi culture tourism area in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 23, 2025. In recent years, Yining City has revitalized its old town through cultural-tourism integration. The city has been preserving nine heritage sites and over 160 intangible cultural items while upgrading traditional crafts into creative industries. Ancient architecture and residential buildings have been transformed into tourist attractions, creating jobs and bringing vitality to the old town. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

