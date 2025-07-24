Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among SCO Countries 2025 held in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:49, July 24, 2025

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a scene during the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries 2025 in north China's Tianjin. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An attendee of the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries 2025 visits a calligraphy exhibition in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2025. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Attendees of the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries 2025 visit a sculpture exhibition in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2025. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Attendees of the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries 2025 learn to dye a traditional Chinese fan with floating lacquer during an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2025. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People attend the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries 2025 in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2025. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

The "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth in Action: Tianjin Initiative for Upholding the Diversity of Civilizations" is released during the Inter-Civilizational Dialogue Among SCO Countries 2025 in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2025. The event attracted some 300 participants from home and abroad. Sideline events including a calligraphy exhibition, a sculpture exhibition, and an intangible heritage exhibition were also held during the dialogue. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)