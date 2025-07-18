Interview: SCO plays greater role in global peace, security, development -- scholar

PHNOM PENH, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-four years on, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has played a greater role in promoting global peace, security, development and harmony for shared prosperity, a Cambodian scholar said on Wednesday.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, an arm of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said the SCO has evolved from a regional security mechanism into a multifaceted institution promoting political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

"Its trajectory reflects institutional consolidation and trust-building among diverse member states, anchored in the Shanghai Spirit," he told Xinhua.

He added that these principles have enabled constructive dialogue despite historical, ethnic, and strategic differences.

Phea said the SCO now functions as a platform for regional stabilization and multilateral engagement.

"Its institutional maturity has enhanced both internal coordination and external partnerships, making it increasingly relevant in promoting regional cooperation, strategic trust, and long-term peaceful coexistence," he added.

Phea said the SCO plays a vital role in regional security by institutionalizing a cooperative security framework through political dialogue and joint security initiatives.

He added that the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) has improved cross-border intelligence-sharing and operational coordination in combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

"The SCO also contributes to global peace through conflict prevention, diplomatic mediation, and normative support for multilateralism," he said.

By addressing both traditional and non-traditional threats, the SCO supports regional stability and provides a pragmatic model for collaborative peacebuilding in a fragmented global order.

The scholar said the SCO facilitates South-South cooperation, supports critical infrastructure development, and emphasizes inclusive economic growth, especially for developing members.

It also addresses transnational challenges such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change.

SCO economic cooperation has gained strategic momentum, aligning closely with the Belt and Road Initiative to promote transregional connectivity and sustainable development, Phea said.

