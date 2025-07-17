China calls for strengthening SCO economic, trade cooperation

Xinhua) 14:45, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, called for bolstering economic and trade cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) when speaking at the opening of the SCO business forum in Beijing on Thursday.

Economic and trade cooperation is a powerful engine driving the SCO's dynamic development, said Gao, also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Gao said China is ready to work with other parties to further align regional development strategies, enhance the quality and level of SCO economic and trade cooperation, and ensure the stability and efficiency of industrial and supply chains.

He stressed that these efforts will promote the building of an SCO community with a shared future and contribute to lasting global peace and shared prosperity.

Hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the forum attracted nearly 400 participants from government institutions and the business community both at home and abroad.

