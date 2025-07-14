China to ensure success of SCO Tianjin summit: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to take the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States as an opportunity to ensure the complete success of the Tianjin summit, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

Lin Jian said China holds the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025, with the summit scheduled to take place in Tianjin this autumn. He added that the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO Member States aims to facilitate political preparations for the Tianjin summit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, and foreign ministers of the member states will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and on major international and regional issues, and sign a series of resolutions and document, he said.

China is willing to take this meeting as an opportunity to work with other parties to reach more consensus on cooperation and take more cooperation measures, ensure the complete success of the Tianjin summit and promote the SCO to enter a new stage of high-quality development, Lin said.

