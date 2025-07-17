SCO can play bigger role in regional stability, development: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:09, July 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Tianjin, north China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can play a more important role in safeguarding regional peace and stability while promoting development and revitalization.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Tianjin.

In expressing appreciation for the Secretary-General's dedication since assuming office, Wang noted that Yermekbayev has significantly contributed to advancing the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of SCO member states and has established good working relations with various departments in China.

Wang said that as a comprehensive regional organization with the world's largest population, the broadest geographical coverage, and enormous potential, the SCO is gaining increasing attention from the international community, and it can play a more important role in safeguarding regional peace and stability while promoting development and revitalization.

The SCO can also contribute to forging a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang added.

Noting the Secretariat is the most important permanent body of the SCO, Wang said that under the Secretary-General's leadership, the Secretariat will play a greater role in ensuring the efficient functioning of the SCO, coordinating the actions of all parties, and enhancing the organization's influence.

China will continue to provide support and facilitate the work of the Secretariat, Wang added.

As the SCO chair, China has organized over 90 events and advanced a series of cooperation, said Wang, calling on the Secretary-General to continue supporting China in its efforts to host a friendly, cohesive and fruitful summit.

Yermekbayev said that China has proposed and implemented substantive activities, elevating cooperation among various parties to new heights.

The Secretariat will continue its full support to China's presidency, jointly facilitate the preparations for the SCO Tianjin summit to ensure fruitful outcomes, said the Secretary-General.

