2nd television festival of SCO countries opens in Shaanxi, NW China

Xinhua) 13:12, July 17, 2025

Representatives learn about the audio-visual products of Shanxi Radio and Television Station during the 2nd television festival of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. The festival opened here on Wednesday. About 300 representatives from the SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners attended the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Representatives visit the booth of YoyWow during the 2nd television festival of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. The festival opened here on Wednesday. About 300 representatives from the SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners attended the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

