2025 SCO Int'l Investment and Trade Expo opens in Qingdao

Xinhua) 14:56, July 19, 2025

This photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People pose for photos outside the venue of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An exhibitor from north China's Tianjin makes preparation at the booth during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the pavilion of India during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People communicate during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the pavilion of Azerbaijan during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Exhibitors promote products via live-streaming during the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members of China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Comprehensive Service Platform introduce the platform during the 2025 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. Under the theme "Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development," the expo kicked off on Friday in Qingdao. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

