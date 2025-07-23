Craftsmen keep centuries-old Ai ware tradition alive

Xinhua) 16:59, July 23, 2025

Xiao Jiazhang kneads clay to make an Ai ware at Yueshan ancient dragon kiln in Puyuan Town of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 18, 2025.

Ai ware, a type of black-glazed pottery somewhere between earthenware and porcelain, is a common household item in southern China. In Zhouning County of Fujian Province, the craft dates back nearly 200 years to the Emperor Daoguang period of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

As the 7th generation inheritor of the craft from Puyuan Town, Xiao Jiazhang began learning the techniques of making Ai ware at the age of 14 and has spent 58 years working at the Yueshan ancient dragon kiln. His dedication has inspired his son, Xiao Yongcan, who left his job in Shanghai over a decade ago to return home and join his father in preserving and innovating the family tradition.

Each piece of Ai ware, from teapots and salt jars to wine urns, is hand-crafted through a complex process involving clay kneading, shaping, drying, glazing, kiln loading, and firing. The resulting wares are simple yet elegant, and highly favored by customers. In recent years, with the growth of rural tourism in Zhouning, this ancient craft has drawn increasing numbers of visitors and study groups to experience it firsthand. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

