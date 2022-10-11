Magic craftsman turns broken glass bottles into shining gemstones

(People's Daily App) 10:13, October 11, 2022

In this video, one artist in China is creating colorful gemstones from broken glass bottles.

Taking smashed beer bottles, this artist is able to transform shards into imitation sapphires and emeralds that look just like the real thing.

He uses a rotary tool to reshape and polish the shattered glass, before setting the gemstone into a necklace or a ring.

The finished glass rings are spellbinding, sparkling just as bright as a real gemstone would to the naked eye.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Xiaodong)

