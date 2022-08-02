Miniature artist: A big world in a small space

(People's Daily App) 15:07, August 02, 2022

Can tiny little walnuts be turned into works of art?

This keen handicraftsman decorates walnuts with doors and windows, and even furniture and decorative paintings!

Small as the walnuts are, they have everything you could want in a home.

As night falls, you can light up the walnuts and feel their amazing homey atmosphere.

(Compiled by Sun Shulang; Video source: Kuaishou)

