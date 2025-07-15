Trending in China | Qing Dai: timeless color rooted in tradition

(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 15, 2025

Qing Dai, also known as indigo naturalis, is crafted using traditional techniques from carefully selected plant-based ingredients. It is hand-ground and blended with natural glue, then shaped and dried to create a vibrant, enduring color. This process beautifully reflects the exquisite craftsmanship of Chinese traditional culture.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Lin Beiji and Duan Yunyi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)