China unveils regulations on rural roads
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree that unveils regulations to promote the high-quality development of rural roads so that they meet the needs of advancing rural revitalization across the board and accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.
The new regulations, which will go into effect on Sept. 15, stipulate that the development of rural roads must align with China's coordinated efforts to promote new urbanization and rural revitalization.
By emphasizing construction, management, maintenance and operation equally, the country aims to gradually improve rural transportation infrastructure networks, making them inclusive, shared, safe, convenient and efficient, according to the regulations.
The regulations require improvements in the quality of rural road networks and their connectivity to national and provincial highways to aid the integration of urban and rural transportation. Existing rural roads that do not meet the minimum technical grade standards must be upgraded and renovated.
Additionally, the regulations stipulate the importance of strengthening the management and maintenance of rural roads by clearly defining responsibilities. There will also be a focus on increasing rural roads inspections and investigating safety hazards.
Local governments at all levels are required to integrate rural road construction with facilities, industrial parks, and tourist attractions along the routes. This will promote the integrated development of rural passenger transport, freight logistics and postal and express delivery services, enhancing the capacity of rural roads to support economic circulation between urban and rural areas.
