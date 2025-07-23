Ningxia section of Wuhai-Maqin expressway opens to traffic in NW China
Vehicles enter the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 22, 2025.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a car running on the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a service area along the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a vehicle running on the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a service area along the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.
Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway under construction in Liaoning, NE China
- Liuzhi grand bridge on expressway under construction in SW China
- Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in China's Guizhou
- Total length of expressways in NE China's Heilongjiang exceeds 5,000 km
- Guanzhuang-Xinhua expressway in China's Hunan officially put into operation
- In pics: construction site of Xijin Yujiang grand bridge on Shanglin-Hengzhou expressway in S China
- Main body of Lhasa-Xigaze Expressway completed
- Highly bridged, tunneled expressway opens in west China
- Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway officially opens to traffic
- Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin Expressway to be officially opened to traffic
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.