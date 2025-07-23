Ningxia section of Wuhai-Maqin expressway opens to traffic in NW China

Xinhua) 11:41, July 23, 2025

Vehicles enter the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 22, 2025.

The Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway opened to traffic upon full completion on Tuesday. Spanning 360 kilometers, the expressway section serves as an important connecting of the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway.

Ningxia's total road mileage has reached 39,000 kilometers, of which over 2,400 kilometers are expressways. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a car running on the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a service area along the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the inauguration ceremony of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a vehicle running on the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a service area along the Huinong-Shizuishan section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.





