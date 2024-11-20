Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway under construction in Liaoning, NE China
A man performs welding operation on a bridge of the Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2024. The expressway linking the counties of Lingyuan and Suizhong both in Liaoning, when completed, will be a new passage to the sea for the western part of the province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
People work on a bridge of the Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 19, 2024. The expressway linking the counties of Lingyuan and Suizhong both in Liaoning, when completed, will be a new passage to the sea for the western part of the province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a section of the Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway under construction in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The expressway linking the counties of Lingyuan and Suizhong both in Liaoning, when completed, will be a new passage to the sea for the western part of the province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows people working on a bridge of the Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The expressway linking the counties of Lingyuan and Suizhong both in Liaoning, when completed, will be a new passage to the sea for the western part of the province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a section of the Lingyuan-Suizhong expressway under construction in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The expressway linking the counties of Lingyuan and Suizhong both in Liaoning, when completed, will be a new passage to the sea for the western part of the province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
