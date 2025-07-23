Lotus flowers in full bloom across China

Lotus flowers are pictured at Longquan Square in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Sun Yang/Xinhua)

A dragonfly perches on a lotus bud at a park of Jurong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Bees fly over a lotus flower at a wetland park in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

Lotus flowers are pictured at a lotus pond of Longquan Square in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

A dragonfly perches on a lotus bud at Nanyanghe scenic spot in Qingzhou city, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Lotus Flowers are pictured after rain at a park in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A lotus flower is pictured with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

A dragonfly perches on a lotus bud at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Lotus flowers are pictured at Nanhu botanical garden in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

A dragonfly perches on a lotus bud at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Bees fly over a lotus flower at Donghu Park of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A lotus flower is pictured at Qibin District of Hebi city, central China's Henan Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Zhao Yongqiang/Xinhua)

A dragonfly perches on a lotus leaf at a lotus pond of Donghu Park of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A lotus flower is pictured at a wetland park in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A bee flies over a lotus flower at a lotus pond of Longquan Square in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, on July 22, 2025. The 12th of traditional Chinese 24 solar terms, Dashu, or The Great Heat, which means the hottest day in the summer, fell on July 22 this year. Lotus flowers are in full bloom in many places across China on the day. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

