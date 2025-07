We Are China

Villagers pick water chestnuts in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 11:00, July 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows villagers picking water chestnuts in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers picking water chestnuts in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

(250721) -- HAIAN, July 21, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers picking water chestnuts in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows villagers picking water chestnuts in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

