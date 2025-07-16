People visit indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, China's Jiangsu
People have fun at an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A child has fun at an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People have fun at an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People have fun at an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People visit an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy lotus flowers at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu
- World's longest-span cable-stayed bridge undergoes load test before opening
- Coffee machine manufacturer in E China's Jiangsu maintains resilience with complete industrial chain
- Turf business thrives in village in E China's Jiangsu
- German enterprises create 'dough' in Taicang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.