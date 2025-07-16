People visit indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 08:49, July 16, 2025

People have fun at an indoor snow and ice world in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. An indoor snow and ice world, established at Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Huaian, provides tourists with a refreshing experience in summer. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

