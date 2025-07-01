People enjoy lotus flowers at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows people walking on a plank road to enjoy lotus flowers at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows people walking on a plank road to enjoy lotus flowers at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows people walking on a plank road to enjoy lotus flowers at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows people walking on a plank road to enjoy lotus flowers at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows people walking on a plank road to enjoy lotus flowers at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A drone photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows a tourist taking photos of lotus flowers on a plank road at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
- Zhongwei in NW China's Ningxia enhances desert tourism experiences
- Inheritor promotes Shidiao woodcarving in SW China's Xizang
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
Related Stories
- World's longest-span cable-stayed bridge undergoes load test before opening
- Coffee machine manufacturer in E China's Jiangsu maintains resilience with complete industrial chain
- Turf business thrives in village in E China's Jiangsu
- German enterprises create 'dough' in Taicang
- Blooming hydrangea flowers present visual feast in Nanjing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.