Interview: China-Mauritania ties remain rock-solid after 60 years, says Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 10:52, July 20, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong speaks in an interview with Xinhua in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

NOUAKCHOTT, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China and Mauritania have walked hand in hand since establishing diplomatic ties in 1965, supporting each other in international affairs and partnering on economic development, Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The relationship has withstood global changes and remains solid as a rock, Tang said, adding that it is standing at a new historical starting point as both countries advance on the path of modernization.

"Mauritania, like China, shouldered the dual responsibilities of national survival and development after gaining independence," Tang said. "Our shared national conditions brought us naturally closer."

He said the decision by the two countries' founding leaders to establish diplomatic ties during the Cold War was a far-sighted move.

"Over the past 60 years, the two countries have supported each other with mutual understanding on international issues and worked together for economic development, significantly improving the well-being of both nations," he said.

The ambassador recalled China's first aid project in Mauritania, the Mpoli rice demonstration farm, which introduced advanced rice cultivation techniques and helped the West African country move toward self-sufficiency in rice production.

China has also helped build major infrastructure projects such as the Friendship Port, which has played a vital role in the country's development.

"In May this year, the China-Mauritania Friendship Overpass was officially inaugurated in Nouakchott, drawing crowds of residents who visited and shared photos on social media," Tang said.

In the fisheries sector, Tang said that China was one of the first countries to engage in distant-water fishing cooperation with Mauritania. Today, dozens of Chinese companies are involved in fishing-related operations, and the potential for further collaboration remains high.

He also highlighted China's longstanding medical assistance as a signature of bilateral cooperation.

"President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has twice mentioned that he benefited from Chinese medical teams during childhood," Tang said. "His words showed genuine appreciation for their professionalism and dedication."

Chinese medical teams, he added, exemplify the spirit of China-Africa friendship and mutual support, and health cooperation between the two countries is expected to deepen in the coming years.

"From the Friendship Port to the Friendship Hospital, and now the Friendship Overpass, the Mauritanian side itself proposed branding these aid projects under the 'Friendship' series," Tang said. "It shows how deeply China's assistance is appreciated by both the government and the people."

Looking ahead, Tang said there is strong potential for cooperation in green energy and digital transformation.

"The new Mauritanian government is vigorously promoting renewable energy, and China is exploring ways to enhance cooperation," he said. "Chinese enterprises are also global leaders in desertification control and can help Mauritania address desert climate challenges while contributing to global climate action."

On the diplomatic front, Tang said that China and Mauritania share common positions on many global issues.

"Mauritania has always firmly supported the one-China principle and backed China's positions in multilateral settings," he said.

In September 2024, the two heads of state announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, "a milestone that fully reflects our shared destiny, joint development and joint commitment to building a community with a shared future," Tang said.

"Over the past 60 years, China and Mauritania have stood together through thick and thin," he said. "Looking ahead, I believe the sound and high-quality growth of China-Mauritania relations will inject strong momentum into broader China-Africa cooperation. I hope our peoples will deepen their friendship, move forward together, and remain good friends forever."

