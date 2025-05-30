Mauritania, China sign feasibility study for food storage unit

Xinhua) 13:15, May 30, 2025

NOUAKCHOTT, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Mauritania signed a memorandum on Wednesday in Nouakchott concerning the feasibility study for a food preservation and storage unit, the Chinese Embassy in Nouakchott announced on Thursday.

The future facility to be funded by China will have a storage capacity of 30 million tonnes.

This project marks a significant new step in China-Mauritania cooperation, particularly in the fields of agriculture and food security, Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong said during the signing of the memorandum with Mauritania's Minister Delegate for the Budget Codioro Moussa N'Guenore.

It will help strengthen Mauritania's capacity to store food products, an essential factor for ensuring food security and improving living conditions for the population, Tang said.

China will seize this opportunity to further deepen its pragmatic cooperation with Mauritania in the fields of agriculture and development, and to elevate bilateral relations to an even higher level, the ambassador said.

