Chinese FM meets Mauritanian counterpart on ties

Xinhua) 13:05, May 31, 2025

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi here on Friday night met with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Mauritania's minister of foreign affairs, who was attending the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said during the meeting that it is the general wish of all countries to settle disputes through dialogue and consultation, which is an important background for the birth of the IOMed.

Mediation works only when all parties accept it willingly and it is conducive to better safeguarding the legitimate interests of developing countries, especially small- and medium-sized countries, Wang noted.

Wang said this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mauritania, adding that over the past 60 years, the two sides have always treated each other with mutual respect and equality, which has set a good example of developing countries' mutual assistance and win-win cooperation.

China is willing to work with Mauritania to continue the traditional friendship, consolidate unity and cooperation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Sahel region, so as to continuously create new prospects for the development of the Sino-Mauritanian relations, said the Chinese foreign minister.

Merzoug, for his part, congratulated the successful holding of the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed. He wishes that the IOMed would play an important role in the maintenance of international peace and security.

The friendly relations between Mauritania and China are strong, Merzoug said, adding that China is a true strategic partner of Mauritania.

Mauritania firmly adheres to the one-China policy, he said, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

Mauritania is willing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the continuous development of relations between the two countries, Merzoug said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)