Alumni seminar held in Mauritania to mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China

Xinhua) 14:15, July 14, 2025

NOUAKCHOTT, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Association of Mauritanian Alumni of Chinese Universities has held a celebratory seminar to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mauritania and China.

The seminar was held on Saturday in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, under the theme "Mauritania-China Relations and Prospects for Joint Cooperation." It brought together intellectuals and political figures, who highlighted the history and evolution of bilateral ties as well as prospects for future cooperation.

Yarbane Kharrachi, president of the association, said Mauritania-China relations have been rooted in mutual respect, solidarity, and non-interference in internal affairs. He noted that the relationship has since expanded into various fields, directly impacting Mauritania's development trajectory.

Kharrachi added that the 60th anniversary offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of inclusive and sustainable development. He also conveyed the association's hope for increased Chinese investment in Mauritania's key sectors to help create jobs and drive economic growth.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong expressed his delight at attending the event, underlining the resilience and strength of bilateral relations despite global changes.

Tang noted that the past six decades have seen fruitful cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors. He called for building a China-Mauritania community with a shared future and turning bilateral relations into a model of mutually beneficial cooperation.

