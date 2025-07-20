Mauritanian officials hail 60 years of China-Mauritania ties as model partnership

Xinhua) 10:23, July 20, 2025

Bal Mohamed El Habib, former secretary-general of the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former ambassador to China, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

NOUAKCHOTT, July 19 (Xinhua) -- As China and Mauritania celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Mauritanian officials and scholars have hailed their enduring friendship and growing cooperation, calling the relationship a model for China-Africa and China-Arab relations.

El Mokhtar El Khalifa, a member of the National Assembly and head of the Mauritania-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, said Chinese-assisted projects, such as the Friendship Port, the Friendship Hospital and the Idini-Nouakchott urban water supply project, have significantly improved local living conditions and urban infrastructure.

"These projects are not only important landmarks in Mauritania, but also lasting symbols of the deep friendship between our peoples," he said.

A strong advocate for Mauritania-China ties, Khalifa said that since 2019, the National Assembly has passed key legislation, including the Investment Code and the Public-Private Partnership Law, to create a favorable environment for cooperation with China. The parliamentary friendship group has also promoted regular exchanges between lawmakers from both countries, with a focus on China's experience in poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

"We are committed to aligning Mauritania's Accelerated Growth and Shared Prosperity Strategy with China's Belt and Road Initiative to advance comprehensive strategic cooperation," he added.

Yarbane Kharrachi, president of the Association of Mauritanian Alumni of Chinese Universities and adviser to the minister of higher education and scientific research, said Mauritania and China have maintained a steady and independent path of cooperation since diplomatic relations were established in 1965, even during the Cold War.

"The relationship between Mauritania and China has remained strong and consistent despite changes in the international landscape," he said.

Highlighting China's role as Mauritania's largest trading partner, major aid provider and key infrastructure partner, Kharrachi said the Friendship Port is a pillar of the national economy and the recently completed China-Mauritania Friendship Overpass, inaugurated in May, is a new symbol of partnership.

"China stood with us during the hardest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic. In times of need, China is always a reliable friend," he said.

In July 2023, China and Mauritania signed a cooperation plan to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative, which Kharrachi said marked a new chapter in their strategic collaboration.

"Mauritania serves as a gateway to northwest Africa and is rich in renewable energy and mineral resources," he said. "We hope to build an economic corridor and regional cooperation platform for the Sahel under the Belt and Road framework, contributing to a China-Africa community with a shared future," Kharrachi said.

Bal Mohamed El Habib, former secretary-general of the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former ambassador to China, said Mauritania has always supported the one-China principle and stood by China on the international stage, including at the United Nations.

"The decision to establish diplomatic ties with China was both historic and strategic. It opened new avenues for Mauritania's development," he said.

During his time as ambassador, Habib witnessed major progress in bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare and energy. Looking ahead, he sees vast potential in emerging areas such as quality education, youth employment and digital connectivity.

"I hope both sides will expand cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative," he said.

Yarbane Kharrachi, president of the Association of Mauritanian Alumni of Chinese Universities and adviser to the minister of higher education and scientific research, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai He)

El Mokhtar El Khalifa, a member of the National Assembly and head of the Mauritania-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)