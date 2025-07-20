China, Mauritania celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties with reception in Nouakchott

July 20, 2025

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Mauritania's minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and Mauritanians abroad

NOUAKCHOTT, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Mauritania hosted a reception on Friday at the International Conference Center in Nouakchott to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Mauritania.

The event brought together around 300 guests, including Mauritanian Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong, representatives from various sectors, foreign diplomats, as well as members of the Chinese community in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Merzoug said that over the past six decades, Mauritania-China relations have steadily developed based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and win-win cooperation, becoming a model for South-South cooperation.

He reiterated Mauritania's firm support for the one-China principle and expressed appreciation for China's contributions across various sectors in Mauritania.

Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong

Mauritania is committed to strengthening coordination with China in international affairs, deepening practical cooperation, and further advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.

The Chinese ambassador reviewed the progress of bilateral ties over the past 60 years, emphasizing growing political trust, expanding cooperation, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

China is ready to work with Mauritania to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to continue mutual support under frameworks such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, so as to bring tangible benefits to both nations, Tang said.

The reception was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere. Guests also visited "the Lens of Xinhua, Images of the Century" photo exhibition, launched the same day at the conference center.

Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mauritania and Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau, the exhibition will run through October and will be displayed at several locations, including the International Conference Center, the Chinese Embassy and the Mauritanian Diplomatic Academy.

