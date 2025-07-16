Mountain halo frames hiker
(People's Daily App) 16:04, July 16, 2025
A glory effect appeared around a hiker's shadow at Jiuding Mountain in Deyang, Sichuan Province, as sunlight broke through a sea of clouds on July 12. The rare optical phenomenon occurs when the sun is low and behind an observer looking down from a high ridge into mist or fog.
