Mountain halo frames hiker

(People's Daily App) 16:04, July 16, 2025

A glory effect appeared around a hiker's shadow at Jiuding Mountain in Deyang, Sichuan Province, as sunlight broke through a sea of clouds on July 12. The rare optical phenomenon occurs when the sun is low and behind an observer looking down from a high ridge into mist or fog.

