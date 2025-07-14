Power workers shine under scorching sun

(People's Daily App) 16:52, July 14, 2025

Think this is a video showing lychee trees? Zoom in and you'll find a stunning sight: power workers braving the blazing sun and weaving across high-voltage lines in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Their dedication keeps our world powered. We salute these unsung heroes!

