Power workers shine under scorching sun
(People's Daily App) 16:52, July 14, 2025
Think this is a video showing lychee trees? Zoom in and you'll find a stunning sight: power workers braving the blazing sun and weaving across high-voltage lines in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Their dedication keeps our world powered. We salute these unsung heroes!
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
