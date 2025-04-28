Home>>
China honors model workers, exemplary individuals
(Xinhua) 13:28, April 28, 2025
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions by honoring national model workers and individuals.
A total of 1,670 people were honored as national role model workers, while 756 were recognized as exemplary individuals.
Apart from those working in the traditional sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, the honorees also include inheritors of fine traditional Chinese culture and representatives from new professions such as delivery workers and domestic service trainers.
This year's event is the 17th edition of its kind, which showcases the patriotism and creativity of workers in the new era.
