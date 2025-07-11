Power banks without a 3C certification are banned on flights in China

People's Daily Online) 13:43, July 11, 2025

“Why did airport security stop my power bank again?!” That’s the hot topic lately in the PandaGuide WeChat community.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has implemented a ban on certain power banks on all domestic flights, effective June 28, 2025, including those without a valid China Compulsory Certification (CCC) label, with an unclear 3C label, or subject to product recalls.

In simple terms, the 3C certification is like China’s "safety green pass" for electronic products — without it, your device isn’t flying anywhere!

Not sure if your power bank is compliant?

Karl has a quick 3-step check: Look for the 3C mark. Make sure it’s clear and visible. Check if it’s part of a recalled batch.

If your power bank doesn’t make the cut, your options are: Ship it back home. Ask a friend to take it for you. Or choose the other means of transportation.

No worries — you can buy one easily online or at stores and supermarkets.

Coming to China as a tourist? You can also rent a shared power bank — just scan the code to rent, pay with an international card, and return it anywhere. It’s a total travel lifesaver!

Source: SICC

