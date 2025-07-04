Flock in flight
(People's Daily App) 10:54, July 04, 2025
A flock of egrets flies over treetops in Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong Province, in footage shot by a passing hiker, creating a living ink painting.
(Produced by Wu Shiyi and Xu Zhuo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
