China's Juneyao Air launches direct flights from Shanghai to Vladivostok

Xinhua) 15:30, June 23, 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carrier Juneyao Air on Monday launched a direct flight service between Shanghai and Vladivostok, Vladivostok International Airport announced on its official website.

The inaugural flight was welcomed with a special ceremony at the airport.

To commemorate the occasion, the airport distributed a limited edition of postcards to the first group of passengers, along with their boarding passes.

The new service will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, throughout the summer flight season. Flights will be operated using an Airbus A320 configured in a two-class layout, with a flight time of approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

With Juneyao Air entering the route, the total number of weekly flights between Shanghai and Vladivostok has increased to eight. Russian carriers Rossiya Airlines and S7 Airlines also serve the route.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Shanghai, Juneyao Air operates a network of domestic and international flights from Shanghai's Hongqiao and Pudong airports.

