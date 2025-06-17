Shanghai-Geneva direct flight takes off

GENEVA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines' inaugural direct flight linking Shanghai, China, with Geneva, Switzerland, landed here early Monday morning.

Flight MU217 departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport carrying 243 passengers, achieving a seat occupancy rate of over 85 percent. The aircraft arrived in Geneva at 7:25 a.m. local time and was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute, a traditional tribute reserved for major occasions in civil aviation.

Operated by China Eastern Airlines, the new service will run four times weekly - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

"Shanghai is a key gateway to China, and this connection will boost high-value tourism, business travel, and cultural ties," said Adrien Genier, CEO of the Geneva Tourism &Conventions Foundation. The foundation also noted that China remains one of Geneva's most important and fastest-growing long-haul markets as of 2024.

"It will make travel between the two countries much easier - not only for tourists, but for diplomats and business travelers, who are particularly important in Geneva," said Yves-Daniel Viredaz, Head of Business Development at Geneva Airport.

Liu Haiping, General Manager of the Europe Marketing Center at China Eastern, highlighted the impact of China's current 30-day visa-free entry policy for Swiss and some other European nationals. "We've seen strong growth across our European routes thanks to the visa-free policy, with Shanghai serving as a key gateway for travelers heading to and from China," Liu said.

