Beijing's Daxing airport expects record passengers during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:52, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport is projected to handle 714,000 passengers and operate 4,687 flights during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday from May 1 to 5, representing year-on-year increases of 8.1 percent and 5.7 percent respectively, the airport announced Tuesday.

This is expected to set a new record for the same period since its opening, it added.

The airport's port is expected to process 87,000 cross-border passengers during the holiday period, averaging 17,400 daily entries and exits.

The first travel peak is anticipated on May 1, with 156,000 passengers and 989 flights scheduled. The return surge is forecast for May 5, accommodating 158,000 passengers and 988 flights.

Domestically, heavy passenger flows are expected on routes connecting Beijing with major urban clusters, including the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta. Popular destinations like Haikou, Xi'an, and Harbin are also projected to see significant growth.

To help international travelers, the airport has enhanced multilingual services with translation devices at all information counters, covering English, French, German, Japanese, among others. All commercial outlets accept overseas bank cards, with currency exchange facilities available in international passenger zones.

Operational since 2019, Daxing airport is Beijing's second international aviation hub, located 46 km south of the city center to alleviate congestion at Beijing Capital International Airport in the city's northeastern suburbs.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)