China's civil aviation sector to see stable growth during Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:06, April 28, 2025

An airplane bound for Guangzhou of Guangdong Province takes off at Urumqi Tianshan International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector is expected to sustain steady growth during the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday with a predicted 10.75 million air travelers nationwide, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The holiday from May 1 to 5 is projected to see an average 2.15 million air passenger trips per day, marking an 8 percent year-on-year increase compared to 2024 and setting a new record for the period, Shang Kejia, a CAAC official, told a press briefing on Sunday.

Shang added that peak travel days are expected to see more than 2.3 million passenger trips on May 1 and 5 each.

Domestic travel demand is mainly concentrated on major routes between China's four key city clusters: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and Chengdu-Chongqing. Regional routes to popular tourist destinations, such as Xishuangbanna and Lijiang in Yunnan Province and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region, are also in high demand.

International travel is expected to reach its highest level since the beginning of the second quarter, with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian nations remaining top destinations, according to Shang.

The CAAC highlighted that eased visa policies for inbound and transit travelers, coupled with streamlined tax refund services, are driving an increase in foreign tourist arrivals and prompting foreign airlines to expand flight capacity.

To cope with higher travel demand, airlines have planned a total of 88,000 scheduled flights for the holiday, an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the previous year. Additionally, 173 extra flight plans have been approved, reflecting an 8 percent year-on-year increase.

According to meteorological forecasts, high temperatures are expected nationwide during the holiday, increasing the likelihood of severe convective weather and heavy rainfall.

The CAAC has urged all operating units to prioritize responses to complex weather, implement safety measures, and mitigate severe-weather risks.

