Southwestern China aviation hub unveils 14 new global routes

Xinhua) 13:15, April 27, 2025

Goods are loaded onto a plane bound for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2025. On Friday, 14 new international passenger and cargo routes connecting Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with 13 global destinations are unveiled, according to Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd. The 13 global destinations include Paris, Madrid, Athens, Dubai, as well as Tokyo, Bali and Penang. (Air China Cargo/Handout via Xinhua)

CHENGDU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- On Friday, 14 new international passenger and cargo routes connecting Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with 13 global destinations are unveiled, according to Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd.

The 13 global destinations include Paris, Madrid, Athens, Dubai, as well as Tokyo, Bali and Penang.

The air routes -- which include newly launched services, resumed connections and increased flight frequencies -- are part of the aviation hub's efforts to improve its flight connectivity network.

The airport group aims to expand a total of 28 international and regional routes this year, with a focus on strengthening cargo and passenger links with Europe, North America and ASEAN.

As one of the major aviation hubs in western China, the city of Chengdu handled 87.34 million passengers in 2024, ranking the third in China for passenger throughput.

