First all-cargo flight launched to link China's Zhejiang with Central Asia

Xinhua) 08:50, July 03, 2025

HANGZHOU, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The first all-cargo air route between east China's Zhejiang Province and Central Asia was launched Wednesday, in the latest move to boost trade connectivity.

A Boeing 767 freighter, operated by cargo airline My Freighter from Uzbekistan, departed from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, carrying over 50 tonnes of daily necessities, clothing and other goods bound for Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, early Wednesday morning.

This is also the second international all-cargo air route launched by Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport this year, increasing the number of its regular international all-cargo air routes to 20, with flights reaching nearly 100 per week. All airports in Zhejiang Province now operate 53 international all-cargo air routes.

The route operates twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the flight takes about six hours. The return flights will bring fresh fruit and other specialty agricultural products from Uzbekistan into China.

Xu Jie, an official with Zhejiang Donglixin Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., said more flights will be added to the route in the future in response to strong market demand.

Customs authorities at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport said they would further improve the efficiency of customs clearance and reduce logistics costs in a bid to further boost international cargo trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)