Inaugural Changchun-Xi'an-Dunhuang flight launched in China's Gansu
The inaugural Changchun-Xi'an-Dunhuang flight operated by China Eastern Airlines lands at Dunhuang Mogao International Airport in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 1, 2025.
The three new flight routes were launched here on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
The crew members of the inaugural direct flight from Hangzhou to Dunhuang operated by Air China pose for group photos with airport staff at Dunhuang Mogao International Airport in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 1, 2025.
The three new flight routes were launched here on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
The inaugural direct flight from Chongqing to Dunhuang, operated by Sichuan Airlines, lands at Dunhuang Mogao International Airport in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 1, 2025.
The three new flight routes were launched here on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
