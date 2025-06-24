China Postal Airlines launches Zhengzhou-Luxemburg international cargo route

A cargo plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg is pictured on the tarmac before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

China Postal Airlines officially launched the Zhengzhou-Luxemburg international cargo route on Monday, with an initial weekly schedule. The flight frequency will be increased based on market demand, further strengthening the Zhengzhou-Luxembourg "Air Silk Road" as a thriving multi-industry corridor. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A cargo plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg is pictured before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

Staff members load cargo onto a plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

Staff members load cargo onto a plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

This photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows cargo ready for loading onto a plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

A cargo plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg is pictured before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

Staff members transport cargo for a plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

A cargo plane of China Postal Airlines from China's Zhengzhou to Luxembourg is pictured before its maiden flight at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2025.

