New direct air route links east China's Nanjing with Paris
Flight MU845 headed for Paris is set to depart Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, late July 8, 2025. China Eastern Airlines inaugurated a direct flight route between Nanjing and Paris on Wednesday morning, connecting the capital of Jiangsu Province -- one of China's economic powerhouses -- with the European destination. (Photo by Fang Tianxiang/Xinhua)
NANJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines inaugurated a direct flight route between Nanjing and Paris on Wednesday morning, connecting the capital of Jiangsu Province -- one of China's economic powerhouses -- with the European destination.
The outbound flight MU845 departs Nanjing Lukou International Airport at 0:45 a.m. every Wednesday Beijing Time, arriving in Paris at 7 a.m. local time. The inbound flight MU846 leaves Paris at 2:20 p.m. local time every Wednesday, landing in Nanjing at 7:30 a.m. the next day Beijing Time.
Demand for the new route is strong, with over 90 percent of economy class seats sold on the inaugural flight.
A Nanjing tour guide surnamed Xie said that he previously flew from Shanghai to Paris, whereas "this direct service saves five to six hours on a round trip." Paris also serves as a pivotal transit hub for onward flights to Spain, Portugal, Norway and other European countries.
Nanjing Lukou International Airport, a major travel hub in Jiangsu, serves 56 airlines with connections to over 120 destinations worldwide, including Milan, Sydney and Amsterdam.
