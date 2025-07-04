New direct air route links China's Xi'an with Shymkent, Kazakhstan
XI'AN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A new direct flight route connecting Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, was launched Thursday.
Operated by Kazakhstan's Scat Airlines, the inaugural flight departed Xi'an at 2:47 a.m. Beijing time, arriving in Shymkent at 4:50 a.m. local time.
Xi'an airport reported significant growth in its Central Asian traffic this year, handling over 78,000 passenger trips and 700 flights in the first half alone, up 40 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively.
Previously taking at least 12 hours via connections, the travel time between the historically linked and economically close Belt and Road cities has been significantly slashed to five hours.
This route enhances Xi'an airport's role as a regional aviation hub and expands the "air bridge" between China and Central Asia. The airport now operates 58 international passenger routes, including 18 weekly flights to Central Asian nations.
