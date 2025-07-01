So, You're Interested in China? | Check out a morning market in NE China's Shenyang
When coming to China, jetlag is an unfortunate reality for most. Being wide awake in the early morning hours in China isn't a bad thing though when there are Zaoshi, or morning markets, to visit!
Morning markets are a common sight across China, and the ones in northeast China are especially famous. In the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the Xiaoheyan morning market is among the most famous. You can find plenty of fantastic Chinese breakfast foods, but also your basic groceries like fruits, vegetables, and meat. The markets aren't just tourist sights either, plenty of locals choose to do their daily shopping in them. They are the perfect place to learn about the lives and customs of locals, and a great way to experience Chinese hospitality.
Join People's Daily Online to explore Xiaoheyan and see all the wonderful treats available.
Photos
- Zhongwei in NW China's Ningxia enhances desert tourism experiences
- Inheritor promotes Shidiao woodcarving in SW China's Xizang
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
Related Stories
- What's it like to ride at the world's largest pump track?
- American visitor discovers China's 'industrial soul'
- This factory is a national 4A tourist site!
- Heraeus launches 83.6-million-USD quartz plant in China's Shenyang
- China Everything Vlog | Shenyang's Xita Street: A taste of Korea in China
- Industrial legacy boosts tourism development in Shenyang
- Shenyang attracts numerous tourists with ice and snow tourism resources
- In pics: hot spring resort in Shenyang, NE China
- New air route links northeast China's Shenyang with Dubai
- BMW Brilliance kicks off geothermal energy project in China's Shenyang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.