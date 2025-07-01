So, You're Interested in China? | Check out a morning market in NE China's Shenyang

When coming to China, jetlag is an unfortunate reality for most. Being wide awake in the early morning hours in China isn't a bad thing though when there are Zaoshi, or morning markets, to visit!

Morning markets are a common sight across China, and the ones in northeast China are especially famous. In the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the Xiaoheyan morning market is among the most famous. You can find plenty of fantastic Chinese breakfast foods, but also your basic groceries like fruits, vegetables, and meat. The markets aren't just tourist sights either, plenty of locals choose to do their daily shopping in them. They are the perfect place to learn about the lives and customs of locals, and a great way to experience Chinese hospitality.

Join People's Daily Online to explore Xiaoheyan and see all the wonderful treats available.

