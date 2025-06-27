What's it like to ride at the world's largest pump track?

13:58, June 27, 2025 By Liu Ning, Wang Yuheng, Wang Can, Zhang Lulu, Michael Kurtagh ( People's Daily Online

Shenyang International Pump Track Park is a comprehensive sports facility located in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning province.

Covering an area of 45,800 square meters, with approximately 8,000 square meters of pump tracks, it is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest pump track venue. The pump track area is divided into a public zone and a professional zone, and is surrounded by a service area with comprehensive visitor infrastructure. It hosts major international competitions while also serving as a prime destination for public fitness and outdoor recreation.

What's it like to ride here? Join People's Daily Online reporter Michael Kurtagh for an unforgettable experience!

