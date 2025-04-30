Restaurant fire kills 22 in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:00, April 30, 2025

This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the site of a restaurant fire in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A restaurant fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the city of Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The fire had killed 22 people and injured three others as of 2 p.m. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the site of a restaurant fire in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A restaurant fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the city of Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The fire had killed 22 people and injured three others as of 2 p.m. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)