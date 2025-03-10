Liaoning leverages AI for technological transformation

March 10, 2025

Amid the latest wave of technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence, Liaoning, a traditional industrial province in Northeast China, faces both significant opportunities and challenges in its industry transformation.

Last year, Liaoning witnessed remarkable achievements, including the debut of the new-generation stealth fighter J-35A, the use of aluminum-based composite drill rods in the Chang'e 6 lunar soil extraction, and the production of the world's largest methanol dual-fuel engine container ship crankshaft.

"All these achievements highlight the latest advancements in the field of science and technology in Liaoning, contributing new materials and components to the nation's major science and technological facilities," said Cai Rui, a member of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, during the ongoing two sessions in Beijing,

Cai, also the director of the Liaoning Department of Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of leveraging Liaoning's technological foundation to develop its traditional industries in a modern, green and intelligent manner.

During the First Five-Year Plan (1953–57), Liaoning generated 27 percent of China's electricity, and produced 60 percent of its steel, supplying vital materials and equipment for the nation's construction, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Regarded as the cradle of China's industry in the past decades, Liaoning is the birthplace of over 1000 first-generation national critical infrastructures, according to Liaoning Daily, such as the 10,000-deadweight-ton oceangoing cargo ship, jet aircraft and aircraft carrier.

Entering a new era, Liaoning province has leveraged its strong industrial foundation to achieve remarkable breakthroughs in technological innovation.

As of July, Liaoning has established nearly 90 provincial-level industrial internet platforms and developed 222 digital workshops along with 115 smart factories, according to data released by its Department of Industry and Information Technology.

"Recently, the rapid advancement of AI, exemplified by DeepSeek, has continuously lowered implementation costs and reduced barriers to access, which compels traditional industries to actively embrace AI and maximize its potential," Cai said.

"AI has provided a pivotal opportunity for transformation across all sectors of Liaoning's heavy industry. It boosts production efficiency, enhances product quality and lowers operational costs, thereby driving industrial upgrading and modernization," Cai added.

For instance, the main bearing is the core component of shield machines, which are indispensable for modern tunnel construction. In the past, developing large-diameter main bearings faced significant technical barriers and required substantial R&D costs, said Cai, a researcher at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

However, last year, the Institute of Metal Research at the CAS successfully developed an 8-meter-diameter main bearing for mega shield machines.

"This innovation not only broke foreign technological monopolies but also significantly reduced the cost of shield machines," Cai said.

During the R&D process, by adopting deep learning algorithms, the research team was able to rapidly identify and address flaws, significantly improving development efficiency and reducing production costs, Cai said.

Data indicated that this new main bearing achieves a 20 percent longer lifespan compared to counterparts, drastically reducing maintenance frequency and costs for shield machines, according to Cai.

According to Liaoning's circumstances, it is unwise to develop large language model as it lacks sufficient experience in this field compared to cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen in Cai's eyes.

"The region's industrial strengths lie in its diverse factories, established foundational industries, high-tech talent, and relevant data," Cai said. "Our focus should be on developing vertical AI models tailored to industrial field rather than blindly following trends."

Meanwhile, Cai said industrial cities in Northeast China face structural imbalances, excessive reliance on traditional industries and underdeveloped emerging sectors, posing formidable challenges for economic transformation.

Taking Shenyang as a case, the industrial hub retains significant dependence on traditional manufacturing sectors like machine tools and automotive assembly, while lagging in cultivating strategic emerging industries, such as electronic information systems and biopharmaceuticals, stated Cai.

The shortage of high-tech professionals is also a critical challenge for Liaoning province. "We are actively tackling this talent gap by rolling out targeted incentive policies to attract and retain skilled experts," he said.

Liaoning will prioritize the development of six emerging industries in the future, including artificial intelligence, new energy, new materials, green and low-carbon technologies, deep-sea and deep-earth exploration, aerospace and life sciences, according to the Liaoning Science and Technology Department.

Fang Biling contributed to this story.

