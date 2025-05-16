Home>>
This factory is a national 4A tourist site!
(People's Daily Online) 16:42, May 16, 2025
Plant Lydia of BMW Brilliance Automotive, located in the Tiexi district of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a national 4A-level tourist attraction.
Wastewater from production here is purified and repurposed, and 290,000 square meters of solar panels help power the factory with clean energy. Even the workshop lights come with energy-saving algorithms.
Each movement of the robotic arm embodies a "green gene." Even the car production line has become an industrial scenic attraction.
In 2017, this industrial corridor was officially designated a national 4A-level tourist site.
